Hey!! I am Maurissa, and I am an ovarian cancer overcomer (survivor). There are multiple types of ovarian cancer, and depending on when the disease is diagnosed, it is survivable. So, a little about me-I am a Cali girl, so of course I LOVE the beach. I have an introverted soul and an extroverted personality. Most days you will catch me laughing and smiling. My nieces are the loves of my life, and I spend as much time with them as I can. Although I don't watch it as much anymore, I am a die-hard SF 49ers NFL fan (yes, that last game was heartbreaking). While I would not consider myself a "foodie", I am greedy 😀 and I enjoy eating the foods that I love. I enjoy reading, shopping, sleeping, and the beautiful Cali sunshine. I also love Chandra and Talking Angels!

My cancer journey started in late 2011, when I had unexplained constipation, urinary incontinence, irregular periods, severe cramps, and occasional stomach problems. After being misdiagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome, I was eventually diagnosed with fibroids. In August 2012, I had a total hysterectomy, which included the removal of my fallopian tubes and right ovary.